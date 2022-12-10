UrduPoint.com

Craft Show By Women Artists Put On Display

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 10, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Craft show by women artists put on display

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :A two-day craft festival under the theme, "Empowering Women, Empowering Communities" started here on Saturday featuring a variety of arts, crafts, and poetry rendition on women's voices.

The event has been organized by Nomad Gallery, in collaboration with Serena Hotel, under cultural diplomacy to mark December 10 as World Human Rights Day.

Nomad Gallery has been committed to the promotion of art and culture, crafts development, human rights, and peace, said a press release received here.

"Based in the capital, Islamabad, many renowned and emerging, national and international artists have exhibited at Nomad which maintains a permanently represented collection. They work with various communities from all provinces of Pakistan and home-based workers producing handicrafts to showcase a versatile range of products," it added.

"Nomad works to address social issues in the empowerment of women and youth which includes minorities' rights and representation in addition to under-privileged communities under its 'Art and Film for Social Change, Activism and Peace" programmes focusing on human rights and women's rights through awareness-raising and economic empowerment, training, seminars, festivals, and workshops." Nomad has also organized fund-raising activities for IDP's, refugees, and survivors of those affected by the catastrophic floods in Pakistan in 2022.

The crafts festival is also an effort for women empowerment by displaying their handmade products and giving them recognition to celebrate communities on Human Rights Day, said Nageen Hyat, Director Nomad while talking to APP.

