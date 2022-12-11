Craft show by women artists put on display

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :A craft show by women artists concluded here Sunday with an aim to economically empower craftspersons, particularly women, connect with communities, create opportunities for Pakistan's rich heritage of traditional and contemporary art and crafts.

Empowering women empowering communities, the two-day craft festival was organized by Nomad Gallery in collaboration with Serena Hotel under cultural diplomacy to mark December 10 as Human Rights Day.

The show featured a variety of arts, crafts and poetry rendition on women's voices. Exquisite crafts from sindh and Swat were also available to support flood affected families.

Nomad Gallery has been committed to the promotion of art and culture, crafts development, human rights and peace. Based in the capital, Islamabad, many renowned and emerging, national and international artists have exhibited at Nomad which maintains a permanently represented collection.

They work with various communities from all provinces of Pakistan and home-based workers producing handicrafts to showcase a versatile range of products.

Nomad works to address social issues in the empowerment of Women and Youth which includes "minorities" rights and representation in addition to under-privileged communities under its 'Art and film for Social Change, Activism and Peace" programs focusing on Human Rights and Women's Rights through awareness-raising and economic empowerment, training, seminars, festivals and workshops.

Nomad has also organized fund-raising activities for IDP's, refugees and survivors of those affected by the catastrophic floods in Pakistan in 2022.

The crafts festival was also an effort for women empowerment by displaying their handmade products and give them recognition to celebrate communities on Human Rights Day, said Nageen Hyat, Director Nomad while talking to APP.