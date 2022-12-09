UrduPoint.com

Craft Show By Women Artists Tomorrow

Sumaira FH Published December 09, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Craft show by women artists tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Empowering women empowering communities - a two-day craft festival will start here on December 10 featuring a variety of arts, crafts, and poetry renditions on women's voices.

The event is being organized by Nomad Gallery in collaboration with Serena Hotel under cultural diplomacy to mark December 10 as Human Rights Day.

Nomad Gallery has been committed to the promotion of art and culture, crafts development, human rights, and peace. Based in the capital, Islamabad, many renowned and emerging, national and international artists have exhibited at Nomad which maintains a permanently represented collection. They work with various communities from all provinces of Pakistan and home-based workers producing handicrafts to showcase a versatile range of products.

Nomad works to address social issues in the empowerment of Women and Youth which includes "minorities" rights and representation in addition to under-privileged communities under its 'Art and film for Social Change, Activism and Peace" programs focusing on Human Rights and Women's Rights through awareness-raising and economic empowerment, training, seminars, festivals, and workshops.

Nomad has also organized fund-raising activities for IDP's, refugees, and survivors of those affected by the catastrophic floods in Pakistan in 2022.

The crafts festival is also an effort for women's empowerment by displaying their handmade products and giving them recognition to celebrate communities on Human Rights Day, said Nageen Hyatt, Director Nomad while talking to APP.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Film And Movies Hotel December Women Event All From Refugee

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

2 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

2 minutes ago
 U.S. and KP Governments Help Farmers Adopt Higher ..

U.S. and KP Governments Help Farmers Adopt Higher Value Crops, Improve Irrigati ..

12 minutes ago
 Get the ‘Festive Feels’ with Emirates, all Dec ..

Get the ‘Festive Feels’ with Emirates, all December long

19 minutes ago
 Abrar Ahmed becomes Pakistan's Test cap no.252

Abrar Ahmed becomes Pakistan's Test cap no.252

31 minutes ago
 Rana Sanaullah calls Imran Khan fraudulent after D ..

Rana Sanaullah calls Imran Khan fraudulent after DailyMail apologizes from PM

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.