Craft Show For Empowering Women, Empowering Communities On Dec 10

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 07, 2022 | 04:11 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Empowering women, empowering communities - a two-day craft festival will start here on December 10 featuring a variety of arts, crafts, and poetry renditions on women's voices.

The event is being organized by Nomad Gallery in collaboration with Serena Hotel under cultural diplomacy to mark December 10 as Human Rights Day.

Nomad Gallery has been committed to the promotion of art and culture, crafts development, human rights, and peace. Based in the capital, Islamabad, many renowned and emerging, national and international artists have exhibited at Nomad which maintains a permanently represented collection. They work with various communities from all the provinces of Pakistan and home-based workers producing handicrafts to showcase a versatile range of products.

Nomad works to address social issues in the empowerment of Women and Youth which includes minorities rights and representation in addition to under-privileged communities under its 'Art and film for Social Change, Activism and Peace" programs focusing on Human Rights and Women's Rights through awareness-raising and economic empowerment, training, seminars, festivals and workshops.

Nomad has also organized fund-raising activities for IDPs, refugees, and survivors of those affected by the catastrophic floods in Pakistan in 2022.

The crafts festival is also an effort for women's empowerment by displaying their handmade products and giving them recognition to celebrate communities on Human Rights Day, said Nageen Hyat, Director Nomad while talking to APP.

