Crammed Into Camps, Displaced Syrians Fear Spread Of Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 02:20 PM

Qah, Syria, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Hassan Sweidan is terrified he will catch Covid-19 in the overcrowded displacement camp in northwest Syria he calls home, even more so as medical staff in the region have become sick.

Humanitarian workers fear any further rise in novel coronavirus cases would be disastrous in northwest Syria, where almost 1.5 million people live in overcrowded camps or shelters, often with poor access to running water.

In an informal settlement in Idlib, the country's last major rebel stronghold, Sweidan said he and other displaced Syrians did not stand much chance against the disease.

"We live in a camp all crammed in together. If someone talks to his family, all the neighbours can hear it," said Sweidan, who is in his forties and has an existing health condition.

If someone gets sick, "it's hardly the disease's fault," the father of six added.

In the encampment in Qah, a few makeshift solar panels shimmer on the canvas roofs of endless tiny breeze-block rooms where families have settled after being uprooted by war.

Resting after helping a friend build a small room to serve as a shop, Sweidan said he hopes he does not have to take anyone in his family to the local hospital.

"Hospitals are overcrowded. People have started to be scared of doctors and nurses, who they think might be infected, with all the sick people going to them."

