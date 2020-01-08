UrduPoint.com
Crashed Boeing Was Checked Two Days Ago: Ukrainian Airline

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 02:20 PM

Kiev, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :The Ukrainian airliner that crashed outside Tehran on Wednesday killing over 170 people was a Boeing 737 built in 2016 and checked only two days before the accident, the company said.

"The plane was manufactured in 2016, it was received by the airline directly from the (Boeing) factory.

The plane underwent its last planned technical maintenance on January 6, 2020," Ukraine International Airlines said in a statement.

It took off from Tehran airport at 6:10 a.m. and disappeared from radars just a few minutes later, crashing in Tehran province.

There were no survivors among the crew and passengers, who were mostly Iranian and Canadian nationals, according to Ukraine's foreign ministry.

Ukraine International Airlines, the country's biggest airline and privately owned, said it had "decided to suspend its flights to Tehran starting today" and until further notice.

