UrduPoint.com

Crashed World War II Aircraft Found In India After 77 Years

Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2022 | 10:50 AM

Crashed World War II aircraft found in India after 77 years

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :A missing World War II plane has been identified in India's remote Himalayas nearly 80 years after it crashed with no survivors, following a treacherous search that led to the deaths of three guides.

The C-46 transport aircraft was carrying 13 people from Kunming in southern China when it disappeared in stormy weather over a mountainous stretch of Arunachal Pradesh state in the first week of 1945.

"This aircraft was never heard from again. It simply disappeared," said Clayton Kuhles, a US adventurer who led the mission after a request from the son of one of those on board the doomed flight.

The expedition took months and saw Kuhles and a team of guides from the local Lisu ethnic group ford chest-deep rivers and camp in freezing temperatures at high altitudes.

Three guides died of hypothermia at an initial stage of the project while camped out during a September snowstorm.

But the team finally stumbled upon the plane on a snow-clad mountain top last month, where they were able to identify the wreckage by the tail number.

There were no human remains in what was left of the craft.

Kuhles was tasked with conducting the search by Bill Scherer, whose officer father was aboard the plane when it crashed.

"All I can say is that I am overjoyed, just knowing where he is. It is sad but joyous," Scherer told AFP by email from New York.

"I grew up without a father. All I can think of is my poor Mother, getting a telegram and finding out her husband is missing and she is left with me, a 13 month old baby boy."Hundreds of US military planes went missing around the theatre of operations in India, China and Myanmar during World War II.

While hostile fire from Japanese forces did account for some aircraft losses, Kuhles said the majority are believed to have been brought down by ice damage, hurricane-force winds and other severe weather conditions.

Related Topics

India Weather Fire Poor China Died Kunming New York Myanmar September World War All From Top Ford Sad

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st January 2022

2 hours ago
 Sullivan Briefs Bucharest Nine on Blinken's Upcomi ..

Sullivan Briefs Bucharest Nine on Blinken's Upcoming Meeting With Lavrov - White ..

10 hours ago
 Serbia backs out of controversial Rio Tinto lithiu ..

Serbia backs out of controversial Rio Tinto lithium mine: PM

10 hours ago
 New US House Sanctions Bill to Deter Russia on Ukr ..

New US House Sanctions Bill to Deter Russia on Ukraine May Appear Next Week - Pe ..

11 hours ago
 US Military Bombed Syrian Dam on 'No-Strike' List, ..

US Military Bombed Syrian Dam on 'No-Strike' List, Causing Loss of Function - Re ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.