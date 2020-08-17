Crawford cools red-hot Knights, Barzal scores OT winner

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Corey Crawford stopped 48 of 49 shots as the Chicago Blackhawks handed the Vegas Golden Knights their first loss in the postseason with a 3-1 win in game four of their first-round NHL series.

Crawford, who missed Chicago's training camp after testing positive for the coronavirus, outduelled his former backup Robin Lehner, who made 22 saves on Sunday. The Knights acquired Lehner in a trade on February 24.

"I saw most of the shots," Crawford said. "There were a couple that I caught late, but we had some big blocks on our penalty kill.

"If we're going to get back in this series, we're going to need a lot more of those. It's just nice to get the first one, get a little momentum and some belief." Drake Caggiula, Matthew Highmore and Alex DeBrincat scored for the eighth seed Blackhawks, who trail 3-1 in the best-of-seven series. Game five is in Edmonton on Tuesday.

Shea Theodore scored for the Golden Knights.

Crawford, 35, has played in every Chicago playoff game so far while Lehner lost for the for the first time in the postseason after winning six-straight contests.

"It's as good as he's ever been," Blackhawks defenceman Duncan Keith said of Crawford. "They had a lot of shots and he made himself big every time, not a lot of rebounds laying around either. He was our best player tonight." - Capitals on brink - Elsewhere, Mathew Barzal scored at 4:28 of overtime to lift the New York Islanders to a 2-1 win over Washington and put the Capitals on the brink of elimination in an Eastern Conference playoff series.

Canada's Barzal skated in alone and scored on a backhand from in close against goaltender Braden Holtby at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto to give the Islanders a 3-0 series lead.

"I have had that play a few times this year and I've looked five-hole, looked short side. I decided to take this one to the far post," said Barzal, who played junior for the Seattle Thunderbirds of the WHL.

New York can eliminate Washington from the first-round playoff series by winning game four in Toronto on Tuesday.

Anders Lee also scored, and Semyon Varlamov made 22 saves for the sixth-seeded Islanders.

Barzal's goal came moments after Varlamov made a breakaway save on Washington's Jakub Vrana.

"Your goalie's your eraser," Islanders coach Barry Trotz said. "Your goaltender can erase all your mistakes. We made a couple of mistakes there, and (Varlamov) erased it." Washington star Alex Ovechkin had just one shot on goal in 21 minutes of playing time.

- Dallas level series - Alexander Radulov scored at 16:05 of overtime to give the Dallas Stars a 5-4 win against the Calgary Flames in game four of their Western Conference series in Edmonton, Alberta.

The winning goal was originally given to John Klingberg, but a video review showed that forward Radulov tipped in Klingberg's shot.

Klingberg also had two assists as Dallas levelled the best-of-seven Western Conference series at 2-2.

Joe Pavelski, signed as a free agent in the offseason after spending 13 years in San Jose, scored his first career playoff hat trick.

Game five is Tuesday.

- Young Flyer stars - Carter Hart made 23 saves for the shutout and Jakub Voracek scored in the first period as the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Montreal Canadiens to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round series.

Hart collected his first career playoff shutout and, at 22 years, three days, he is the youngest Flyers goalie to record a postseason shutout. Hart was pulled in a 5-0 loss in the second game of the series.

Montreal's Carey price made 19 saves after recording a shutout in game two.

In the late game, Brayden Schenn scored on a breakaway with just under five minutes left in overtime to lift the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks.

The goal allowed the Blues to climb back into the series and cut the Canucks' lead to two games to one.