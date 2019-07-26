UrduPoint.com
Creamer Rises To The Top At Evian

Fri 26th July 2019

Evian, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Former US Open champion Paula Creamer produced one of her best rounds ever as she carded a 64 on the opening day of the Evian Championship, one of the five majors in the women's Calendar.

The 32-year-old showed considerable cool in Thursday's French heatwave where temperatures were topping 35 degrees Celsius (95 Fahrenheit), shooting seven birdies in a bogey-free round to move one shot clear at the top of the leaderboard.

"The first time I came here and saw all the pink I said this place is for me and then I won!" said Creamer who was just 18 when she clinched the Evian Masters title in 2005, before it was given its status as a major.

It is the first time she has led a major since she won the 2010 US Open at Oakmont. An injured wrist at the Evian two years ago led to a disrupted 2018 meaning Creamer now finds herself ranked 156 in the world.

Breathing down her neck are fellow American Brittany Altomare, who missed out to Anna Nordqvist in a play-off here two years ago, and the South Korean pair of Park Inbee and Ko Jin-young.

Seven-time major winner Park, 31, has won the other four majors but has yet to win the Evian.

Ko is also in great form after winning the ANA Inspiration in California in May which elevated her to number one in the world rankings for 12 weeks.

There was a particularly warm welcome for 34-year-old Ahn Shi-hyun, playing her first round at a major since 2011.

Ahn, who was runner-up at the 2004 LPGA behind Annika Sorenstam, became a mother and then played on the domestic circuit. She carded a one under par 70.

Concerns about the prospect of summer storms mean that Friday's tee times have been moved forward by 30 minutes.

