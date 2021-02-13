UrduPoint.com
Credit Suisse To Pay $600 Mn To Settle Subprime Case: MBIA

Sat 13th February 2021

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse paid $600 million to financial guarantee insurer MBIA to settle long-running litigation connected to the US subprime mortgage crisis, MBIA announced Thursday.

The agreement follows a ruling by a New York judge in favor of MBIA in the case concerning Credit Suisse's representations to the company, which provided insurance for residential-backed securities ahead of the 2008 financial crisis.

MBIA said the court dismissed the suit following the settlement. The original case was filed in 2009.

Credit Suisse on January 8 announced it was increasing by $850 million the provisions set aside for the MBIA case and others involving mortgage backed securities, leading to an expected fourth-quarter loss.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

