UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Creditors Approve South African Airways' Rescue Deal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 06:40 PM

Creditors approve South African Airways' rescue deal

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Creditors of South Africa's flag carrier SAA approved Tuesday a restructuring plan for the cash-strapped airline, the government said.

The deal will require at least a billion Dollars in funding.

Loss-making South African Airways (SAA), one of the continent's largest airlines, was placed under a state-approved rescue plan in December in an effort to save it from collapse.

SAA is to be replaced by a new and competitive airline after years of mismanagement and debt.

"At a meeting convened by the business rescue practitioners (BRPs) for SAA, 86% of creditors voted to support a business rescue plan for the airline," said the Department of Public Enterprises in a statement.

The government said it believed that the decision was "a much better outcome for creditors and SAA employees than liquidation".

"The department hopes that a new SAA can reclaim market share while fighting to compete more in the emerging market space - notwithstanding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic that will constrain the aviation industry for some time into the future," it said.

Thousands of jobs are set to be shed under the plan.

SAA employs more than 5,000 workers and is Africa's second-largest airline after Ethiopian Airlines.

Like most South African state-owned enterprises, it has failed to make a profit for more than a decade and survived on government bailouts.

Related Topics

Africa Business South Africa December Market From Government Industry Share Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

Kuwait announces 666 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more de ..

1 minute ago

UAE Government, International Esports Federation t ..

31 minutes ago

Bee’ah expands portfolio of zero-waste solutions ..

46 minutes ago

Senate Committee on Human Rights approves screenin ..

1 hour ago

Al Dhafra Court of First Instance considers civil ..

1 hour ago

SPC unveils 2nd Edition of Ithmar media training p ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.