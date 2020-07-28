UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Creditors Reject Argentina's Debt Restructure Offer Again

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 09:30 PM

Creditors reject Argentina's debt restructure offer again

Buenos Aires, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Three groups of creditors have reiterated their rejection of Argentina's restructure proposal for a $66 billion debt with a week to go before the latest negotiation deadline passes.

Last week the Exchange Bondholders, Ad Hoc and Argentina Creditor Committee groups rejected the South American country's latest proposal and submitted a counteroffer of their own, which was subsequently dismissed by Argentina President Alberto Fernandez.

In a letter sent to Argentina's Economy Minister Martin Guzman late Monday and signed by 30 funds, the three bondholder groups stated that they represent "60 percent of the exchange bonds and 51 percent of the global bonds in circulation," meaning that they have veto power over any potential deal.

Argentina has set an August 4 deadline to find an agreement, although it has extended that several times.

Fernandez said last week "it is impossible for us to move from the last offer," but Guzman admitted on Saturday that he was willing to make changes to "the contractual instruments" provided for in the deal.

The letter sent to Guzman mentioned that "the fund holders include some of the biggest investors in Argentina.

" "We're confident that a consensual resolution will provide a path to an even greater and more sustainable investment in Argentina's growth sectors, including agribusiness, energy, mining, infrastructure and information technology, and a brilliant and sustainable economic future for the Argentine people." Argentina's last offer, issued under foreign law, was worth 53.5 cents on the Dollar, a significant improvement on its original starting position of 39 cents.

But the three creditor groups are holding out for no less than 56.5 cents on the dollar, with a grace period of one year rather than the three Argentina is looking for.

The bonds represent roughly a fifth of the country's $324 billion debt, which amounts to around 90 percent of its GDP.

In recession since 2018, the Argentine economy has been further punished by the coronavirus pandemic. The International Monetary Fund estimates it will contract by 9.9 percent this year.

More than a third of the 44 million population live in poverty.

Argentina has been in default -- for the ninth time in its history -- since May 22 when the country missed a deadline to pay $500 million in interest on the debt that is subject to the current negotiation.

Related Topics

Resolution Technology Exchange Dollar Argentina May August 2018 From Agreement Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Health ministry conducts further 43,000 COVID-19 t ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy and Emirates NBD go live with the UA ..

1 hour ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak meets with students participati ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Customs launches Al Furdah Falcons Award to ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Customs launches Al Furdah Falcons Award to ..

2 hours ago

Amir Khan set to join top sports stars who call Du ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.