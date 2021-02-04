UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cremer Takes MacArthur's Round-the-world Record

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 12:00 AM

Cremer takes MacArthur's round-the-world record

Les Sablesd'Olonne, France, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :French sailor Clarisse Cremer became the first woman to finish this year's Vendee Globe race on Wednesday and smashed Ellen MacArthur's record time for a woman in a solo round-the-world voyage.

Cremer crossed the finish line on France's west coast in her boat Banque Populaire X after 87 days, two hours, 24 minutes and 25 seconds at sea, race organisers said, slicing seven days off the time that British yachtswoman MacArthur set in 2001.

At 31, Paris-born Cremer is seven years older than MacArthur when she achieved the feat.

In her Facebook diary of the race on Tuesday Cremer wrote she was "really, really excited at the thought of finishing".

France's Yannick Bestaven won the race last Thursday after a dramatic finish when one of his rivals hit a fishing trawler in the home stretch.

Charlie Dalin was the first to finish in 80 days, six hours, 15 minutes and 47 seconds, followed by fellow Frenchman Louis Burton, but they were placed second and third because Bestaven was awarded a time bonus for helping rescue a competitor off the Cape of Good Hope earlier in the race.

Related Topics

Facebook France Women Race

Recent Stories

Govt to cover 70% eligible COVID-19 vaccine recipi ..

9 minutes ago

Virus pushes Santander into first annual loss

9 minutes ago

Al Ain FC, Israel’s Maccabi Haifa to stage two f ..

51 minutes ago

Al Ghadeer exhibition at the Sheikh Zayed Festival ..

1 hour ago

Kane expected to return for Spurs next week: Mouri ..

27 minutes ago

PML-Q Gilgit-Baltistan supports oppressed Kashmiri ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.