Crew From Virus-hit Liner Disembark In Uruguay

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 01:20 AM

Montevideo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :More than 60 crew members from the coronavirus-hit cruise ship Greg Mortimer were allowed on Tuesday to disembark in Uruguay to quarantine in two hotels.

The crew began disembarking onto buses at around midday. The liner had been moored in Montevideo's port since Monday.

Of those on board, 36 had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and were due to be taken to a specially equipped hotel.

The rest were due to be taken to a different hotel.

Uruguay's Foreign Minister Ernesto Talvi said on Tuesday the disembarkation was necessary because the infected passengers were not recovering from the virus.

"If we don't remove them, they won't heal," Talvi said from the port as he oversaw the operation.

"We took the decision to disembark them taking all health measures for the citizenry," he added, insisting there would be "no risks."

