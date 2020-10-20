Crew in no danger after ISS issues resolved: Russia

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :The International Space Station is now working normally with no danger to its occupants after the crew managed to resolve a series of technical issues overnight, Russia's space agency said Tuesday.

The crew aboard the ISS had reported issues with the oxygen production system, a toilet and the oven for preparing food.

"The problems that occurred on board the ISS during the night of 19-20 October have been fully resolved by the crew," Russia's space agency Roscosmos said in a statement.

"All the systems of the station are working well and there is no danger to the crew or the ISS."The crew had reported overnight that the toilet on the Russian segment of the ISS was out of order, that the water systems used to supply oxygen to the crew were empty and that there were problems with heating food.