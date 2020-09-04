UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Crewman Killed As Oil Tanker Fire Rages For Second Day Off Sri Lanka Coast

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 11:40 AM

Crewman killed as oil tanker fire rages for second day off Sri Lanka coast

Colombo, Sept 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :A Panamanian-registered oil tanker burned out of control for a second day off Sri Lanka on Friday as authorities confirmed a Filipino crew member was killed in an explosion and fears grew of a major new oil spill in the Indian Ocean.

Sri Lankan navy and Indian coastguard vessels fired water cannon at the blaze on the New Diamond, which issued a distress call Thursday after its engine room exploded.

A Sri Lankan helicopter was dropping water from the air on the blaze at the rear of the vessel.

The fire had not spread to the 270,000 tonnes of crude and 1,700 tonnes of diesel the tanker is carrying, Sri Lanka's navy said.

"Preliminary information from the ship's crew confirmed that a Filipino seaman on board had died in a boiler explosion," the navy said in a statement.

All but one of the 23-member crew -- 18 Filipinos and five Greek nationals -- were rescued on Thursday.

The ship's third officer, also a Filipino, had suffered burn injuries and was taken to the Kalmunai hospital, 360 kilometres (225 miles) east of the capital Colombo.

His condition was stable, the navy spokesman said.

Neighbouring India has sent warships and coastguard vessels to help with the rescue, while Sri Lanka's air force deployed a helicopter to douse the flames.

The tanker was about 60 kilometres (38 miles) from Sri Lanka's east coast when it sounded the alert and during the night drifted 10 kilometres closer.

Sri Lanka's navy said it believed there was no immediate danger to the coastline but remained concerned about the possibility of oil leaking.

The New Diamond is classified as a very large crude carrier (VLCC), and is about 330 metres (1,080 feet) long.

The stricken vessel is a third larger than the Japanese bulk carrier MV Wakashio, which crashed into a reef in Mauritius last month leaking over 1,000 tonnes of oil into the island nation's picturesque waters.

The New Diamond had been taking the crude from Kuwait to the Indian port of Paradip.

Related Topics

India Fire Water Sri Lanka Kuwait Oil Died Alert Colombo Mauritius From

Recent Stories

Covid-19 kills seven people in Pakistan during las ..

7 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 4, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Russian Dep ..

10 hours ago

AED27 bn in credit facilities provided to logistic ..

10 hours ago

Health Ministry announces 614 new COVID-19 cases, ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.