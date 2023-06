Cricket: Afghanistan v Sri Lanka 3rd ODI scores

Hambantota, Sri Lanka, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Brief scores from the third and final one-day international between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan at Hambantota on Wednesday.

Afghanistan 116 all out in 22.

2 overs (Mohammad Nabi 23, Ibrahim Zadran 22; Dushmantha Chameera 4-63, Wanindu Hasaranga 3-7, Lahiru Kumara 2-29) Sri Lanka 120/1 in 16 overs (Dimuth Karunaratne 56 not out, Pathum Nissanka 51; Gulbadin Naib 1-19) result: Sri Lanka won by nine wicketsSeries: Sri Lanka won 2-1Toss: Afghanistan