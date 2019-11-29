UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cricket: Afghanistan V West Indies Test Scoreboard

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 10:01 AM

Cricket: Afghanistan v West Indies Test scoreboard

Lucknow, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Scoreboard after Afghanistan's second innings on day three of the one-off Test against the West Indies in Lucknow on Friday: Afghanistan 1st innings 187 (J.

Ahmadi 39; R. Cornwall 7-75) West Indies 1st innings 277 (S. Brooks 111; Amir 5-74) Afghanistan 2nd innings (overnight 109-7) Ibrahim Zadran lbw Cornwall 23 Javed Ahmadi c Cornwall b Chase 62 Ihsanullah run out (Hope/Dowrich) 1 Rahmat Shah c Brooks b Cornwall 0 Asghar Afghan c Brooks b Cornwall 0 Nasir Jamal b Chase 15 Amir Hamza c Cornwall b Chase 1 Afsar Zazai c Dowrich b Holder 7 Rashid Khan c Dowrich b Holder 1 Yamin Ahmadzai b Holder 1 Zahir Khan not out 0 Extras (b4, lb4, nb1) 9 Total (all out, 43.

1 overs) 120 Fall of wickets: 1-53 (Ibrahim), 2-55 (Ihsanullah), 3-55 (Rahmat), 4-59 (Afghan), 5-96 (Nasir), 6-98 (Amir), 7-109 (Javed), 8-111 (Rashid), 9-119 (Yamin), 10-120 (Zazai) Bowling: Roach 4-2-5-0, Holder 6.1-2-20-3, Warrican 12-3-31-0, Cornwall 18-3-46-3 (nb1), Chase 3-1-10-3 Toss: West Indies Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Nitin Menon (IND)tv umpire: Ahmed Shah Pakteen (AFG)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

Related Topics

Afghanistan Brooks Cornwall Rashid Lucknow Nasir Afsar Zazai Amir Hamza Javed Ahmadi Nasir Jamal Rahmat Shah Rashid Khan Yamin Ahmadzai Paul Reiffel Chris Broad TV All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

41 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Rashid receives New Zealand Deputy Prim ..

9 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Austrian Pr ..

10 hours ago

Five convicted in RBOD land fraud case

10 hours ago

PAC body expresses displeasure over State Bank of ..

10 hours ago

Punjab Assembly extends validity period of four or ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.