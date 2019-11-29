Cricket: Afghanistan v West Indies Test scoreboard

Lucknow, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Scoreboard after Afghanistan's second innings on day three of the one-off Test against the West Indies in Lucknow on Friday: Afghanistan 1st innings 187 (J.

Ahmadi 39; R. Cornwall 7-75) West Indies 1st innings 277 (S. Brooks 111; Amir 5-74) Afghanistan 2nd innings (overnight 109-7) Ibrahim Zadran lbw Cornwall 23 Javed Ahmadi c Cornwall b Chase 62 Ihsanullah run out (Hope/Dowrich) 1 Rahmat Shah c Brooks b Cornwall 0 Asghar Afghan c Brooks b Cornwall 0 Nasir Jamal b Chase 15 Amir Hamza c Cornwall b Chase 1 Afsar Zazai c Dowrich b Holder 7 Rashid Khan c Dowrich b Holder 1 Yamin Ahmadzai b Holder 1 Zahir Khan not out 0 Extras (b4, lb4, nb1) 9 Total (all out, 43.

1 overs) 120 Fall of wickets: 1-53 (Ibrahim), 2-55 (Ihsanullah), 3-55 (Rahmat), 4-59 (Afghan), 5-96 (Nasir), 6-98 (Amir), 7-109 (Javed), 8-111 (Rashid), 9-119 (Yamin), 10-120 (Zazai) Bowling: Roach 4-2-5-0, Holder 6.1-2-20-3, Warrican 12-3-31-0, Cornwall 18-3-46-3 (nb1), Chase 3-1-10-3 Toss: West Indies Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Nitin Menon (IND)tv umpire: Ahmed Shah Pakteen (AFG)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)