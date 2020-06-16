UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cricket Australia Admits T20 World Cup Plans 'unrealistic'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 08:40 AM

Cricket Australia admits T20 World Cup plans 'unrealistic'

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Staging the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia this year in the midst of a global coronavirus pandemic is "unrealistic", Cricket Australia chairman Earl Eddings admitted Tuesday.

The tournament is scheduled to take place from October 18 to November 15, and officials have previously said they are planning for it to proceed on those dates.

But with many global borders still shut due to virus-related travel restrictions, Eddings conceded that was looking increasingly unlikely.

"While it hasn't been formally called off this year, or postponed, trying to get 16 countries into Australia in the current world, where most countries are still going through COVID spiking, I think it's unrealistic, or it's going to be very, very difficult," he told reporters.

Eddings said Cricket Australia had put forward a number of options to the International Cricket Council.

"The ICC are having meetings as we speak, it's a bit of a movable feast at the moment," he said.

T20 World Cup chief executive Nick Hockley, who on Tuesday took over as interim Cricket Australia chief, said he expected the ICC to make a decision about the tournament's future next month.

"We've got a fantastic local organising committee who are busy preparing for every eventuality and the decision that will come," he said.

The most likely scenario appears to be rescheduling the tournament until next year, but it will depend on the status of the pandemic and finding a spot in cricket's crowded Calendar.

Related Topics

Cricket World ICC Australia October November From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Insider trading in UAE capital markets banned effe ..

6 hours ago

Khalifa sends condolences to Burundi&#039;s Presid ..

7 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Morocco on succes ..

8 hours ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 27,000 additiona ..

9 hours ago

ADAFSA offers AED641 million to support food secur ..

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi movement ban extended by one week, start ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.