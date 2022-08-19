UrduPoint.com

Cricket Australia Announces Partnership To Boost Sport In Pacific Islands

Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Cricket Australia announces partnership to boost sport in Pacific islands

SYDNEY, Aug. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) APP):Australia's national body of cricket, Cricket Australia, announced on Friday a new governmental partnership to help grow the sport in neighboring Pacific island countries.

The Australia-Pacific Cricket Linkages program would create channels for exchange with Cricket Papua New Guinea (PNG) and the Vanuatu Cricket Association, including invitations to Australian competitions.

The partnership would invite national men's and women's squads from the two Pacific islands to the Top End T20 and the Australian Country Cricket Championships.

Similarly, it would mean Australia's national and indigenous teams would tour in Vanuatu and participate in community engagement activities.

