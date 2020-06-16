UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cricket Australia Chief Resigns As Coronavirus Forces 'reset'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 10:10 AM

Cricket Australia chief resigns as coronavirus forces 'reset'

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts resigned Tuesday after the troubled organisation's board demanded a leadership "reset" as anger simmers over its handling of the coronavirus crisis.

Roberts' departure makes him the third Australian sporting chief to fall on his sword during the pandemic, after Rugby Australia's Raelene Castle and the National Rugby League's Todd Greenberg.

CA chairman Earl Eddings said T20 World Cup chief Nick Hockley would take over from Roberts on an interim basis while an international search was conducted for a permanent replacement.

"Kevin feels, and the board agrees, that now's the right time for new leadership at Cricket Australia to reset the organisation to bounce back from COVID-19," Eddings told reporters.

Eddings refused to detail why Roberts was heading for the exit barely halfway through his three-year contract.

However, former Australian wicketkeeper Ian Healy said Roberts had lost the confidence of those involved in the game by over-reacting to the financial risks posed by the virus.

"He's led a panic, a very premature panic, on the pandemic for no great reason and no reason he's been able to explain transparently to the states and the players," Healy told Melbourne's SEN radio.

Roberts laid off most of Cricket Australia's staff and tried to slash budgets to state bodies and players, arguing revenues would be hit hard by the virus.

However, there was widespread pushback after it became clear that most of Australia's home season, including a lucrative Test series against India, was likely to go ahead.

The 47-year-old, a former opening batsman for New South Wales, was never a popular figure after spearheading CA's failed move in 2017 to cut player payments.

The highlights of his short tenure were hosting the women's T20 World Cup, won by Australia in March, and reintegrating disgraced leaders Steve Smith and David Warner into the men's Test team after the ball-tampering scandal in 2018.

"He's worked tirelessly to steady the ship and rebuild cricket's standing in the community," Eddings said.

CA said a restructuring plan for all levels of cricket in Australia would be released this week.

Related Topics

India Cricket T20 World Scandal Australia Melbourne David Wales March Women 2017 2018 All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthi drone attack in Saudi Arabia&# ..

10 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 16, 2020 in Pakistan

40 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Insider trading in UAE capital markets banned effe ..

8 hours ago

UAE Government: The UAE announces permission for s ..

8 hours ago

Khalifa sends condolences to Burundi&#039;s Presid ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.