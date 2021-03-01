UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cricket: Australia To Bowl In Second New Zealand T20

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 09:10 AM

Cricket: Australia to bowl in second New Zealand T20

Dunedin, New Zealand, Feb 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Australia won the toss and opted to bowl in the second Twenty20 international Thursday at Dunedin's University Oval.

Australia captain Aaron Finch said he wanted an improved performance after the tourists' 53-run defeat in opening game of the five-match series in Christchurch on Monday.

"We just need to do the basics consistently well," said Finch, who was dismissed for just one run in the previous match as his team was comprehensively outplayed.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said he would have preferred to bowl first on the University Oval pitch, which has never been used for a T20 international before.

"It looks like a good surface and it's important we assess the conditions early and put on a good total," he said.

Both teams are unchanged from the Christchurch match.

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Matthew Wade, Josh Philippe, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Daniel Sams, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert, Kane Williamson(capt), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

Umpires: Shaun Haig (NZL), Chris Gaffaney (NZL).

TV umpire: Chris Brown (NZL)Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

Related Topics

T20 Australia Dunedin Christchurch Conway Mitchell Mitchell Santner Adam Zampa Chris Gaffaney Jeff Crowe From

Recent Stories

UN condemns Houthi terrorism

9 hours ago

Final Annual Camel Races Festival &#039;Wathba 202 ..

11 hours ago

New report offers global startups, investors insig ..

11 hours ago

FAHR issues 2020 interactive annual report

11 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempted attacks by ballistic ..

12 hours ago

Swiss Ambassador visits RAKEZ to explore investmen ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.