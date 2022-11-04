Cricket: Australia v Afghanistan scoreboard

Adelaide, Australia, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Scoreboard after Australia beat Afghanistan in a Group 1 match at the Twenty20 World Cup in Adelaide on Friday: Australia D.

Warner b Naveen 25 C. Green c Naib b Farooqi 3 M. Marsh c Gurbaz b Mujeeb 45 S. Smith lbw b Naveen 4 M. Stoinis c Ghani b Rashid 25 G. Maxwell not out 54 M. Wade b Farooqi 6 P. Cummins c Rashid b Naveen 0 K.

Richardson run out (Naveen) 1 A. Zampa not out 1 Extras (lb2, w2) 4 Total (8 wickets, 30 overs) 168 Did not bat: J. Hazlewood Fall of wickets: 1-22 (Green), 2-48 (Warner), 3-52 (Smith), 4-86 (Marsh), 5-139 (Stoinis), 6-155 (Wade), 7-156 (Cummins), 8-159 (Richardson) Bowling; Farooqi 4-0-29-2, Mujeeb 4-0-42-1 (w1), Naveen 4-0-21-3, Naib 3-0-31-0, Rashid 4-0-29-1 (w1), Nabi 1-0-14-0 Afghanistan (target 169) R.

Gurbaz c Warner b Richardson 30 U. Ghani c Cummins b Hazlewood 2 I. Zadran c Marsh b Zampa 26 G. Naib run out (Maxwell) 39 M. Nabi c Warner b Hazlewood 1 N. Zadran c Maxwell b Zampa 0 D. Rasooli run out (Wade/Stoinis) 15 R.

Khan not out 48 Naveen-ul-Haq not out 0 Extras (w3) 3 Total (7 wickets, 20 overs) 164 Did not bat: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, F. Farooqi Fall of wickets: 1-15 (Ghani), 2-40 (Gurbaz), 3-99 (Naib), 4-99 (Ibrahim), 5-99 (Najibullah), 6-103 (Nabi), 7-148 (Rasooli) Bowling: Hazlewood 4-0-33-2, Cummins 4-0-22-0, Stoinis 2-0-26-0 (w1), Richardson 4-0-48-1 (w1), Zampa 4-0-22-2, Green 2-0-13-0 Toss: Afghanistan result: Australia won by four runs Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK), Langton Rusere (ZIM)tv Umpire: Adrian Holdstock (RSA)Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)