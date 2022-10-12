Cricket: Australia v England 2nd T20 scores

Canberra, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Brief scores after England's innings in the second Twenty20 international against Australia in Canberra on Wednesday:England: 178-7 in 20 overs (Dawid Malan 82, Moeen Ali 44; Marcus Stoinis 3-34, Adam Zampa 2-26)Toss: Australia