- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Cricket: Australia V England 2nd T20 Scores
Muhammad Irfan Published October 12, 2022 | 03:20 PM
Canberra, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Brief scores after England's innings in the second Twenty20 international against Australia in Canberra on Wednesday:England: 178-7 in 20 overs (Dawid Malan 82, Moeen Ali 44; Marcus Stoinis 3-34, Adam Zampa 2-26)Toss: Australia
Related Topics
Recent Stories
Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods to flood-hit areas
European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of Cuban Doctors in Italy - Repo ..
US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Funding of Migrant Flights to Massa ..
Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting PM Shehbaz, Hamza in money lau ..
Ukraine's PM at Ministerial Meeting Estimates $55bln Needed to Help Fund 2023 Bu ..
Cash-strapped Wasps suspended from English Premiership
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Striking French refinery workers defy government threats1 minute ago
-
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay nearly $1 bn for school shooting lies1 minute ago
-
Biden to prioritize China competition amid 'dangerous' Russia1 minute ago
-
Dozens still missing four days after Venezuela landslide1 minute ago
-
Pakistan abstains as UN demands Russia to reverse 'illegal' annexations in Ukraine1 minute ago
-
US offers help for troubled Haiti but cautious on troops2 minutes ago
-
Putin must 'return to the table' for Ukraine talks: Macron2 minutes ago
-
Western allies vow to get air defence to Ukraine 'as fast as they can'2 minutes ago
-
Copyright or copycat?: Supreme Court hears Andy Warhol art case2 minutes ago
-
Israel, Lebanon deal reduces chance of war with Hezbollah: Lapid2 minutes ago
-
Uganda leader cracks down on traditional healers to stem Ebola2 minutes ago
-
Jamia Al Azhar rejects fatwas against polio vaccination in Pakistan42 minutes ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.