Cricket: Australia V Ireland Scoreboard

Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2022 | 05:21 PM

Cricket: Australia v Ireland scoreboard

Brisbane, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Scoreboard from the Twenty20 World Cup Group 1 match between Australia and Ireland at the Gabba in Brisbane on Monday: Australia D.

Warner c Adair b McCarthy 3 A. Finch c Adair b McCarthy 63 M. Marsh c Tucker b McCarthy 28 G. Maxwell c Tucker b Little 13 M. Stoinis c Dockrell b Little 35 T. David not out 15 M. Wade not out 7 Extras (lb2, w13) 15 Total (5 wkts, 20 overs) 179 Did not bat: P.

Cummins, M. Starc, A. Zampa, J. Hazlewood Fall of wickets: 1-8 (Warner), 2-60 (Marsh), 3-84 (Maxwell), 4-154 (Finch), 5-160 (Stoinis) Bowling: Little 4-0-21-2 (2w), Adair 4-0-59-0 (6w), McCarthy 4-0-29-3 (1w), Delaney 3-0-29-0 (3w), Hand 1-0-15-0 (1w), Dockrell 4-0-24-0 Ireland P.

Stirling c Cummins b Maxwell 11 A.

Balbirnie b Cummins 6 L. Tucker not out 71 H. Tector c sub b Maxwell 6 C. Campher b Starc 0 G. Dockrell b Starc 0 G. Delany c Maxwell b Stoinis 14 M. Adair st Wade b Zampa 11 F.

Hand b Zampa 6 B. McCarthy c sub b Cummins 3 J. Little run out 1 Extras (b1, lb2, w4, nb1) 8 Total (all out, 18.1 overs) 137 Fall of wickets: 1-18 (Balbirnie), 2-18 (Stirling), 3-24 (Tector), 4-25 (Campher), 5-25 (Dockrell), 6-68 (Delany), 7-91 (Adair), 8-103 (Hand), 9-136 (McCarthy), 10-137 (Little) Bowling: Hazlewood 3-0-24-0 (1w), Cummins 4-0-28-2 (1w), Maxwell 2.1-0-14-2, Starc 4-1-43-2 (nb1, w2), Zampa 4-0-19-0, Stoinis 1-0-6-1 Toss: Ireland result: Australia won by 42 runs Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Nitin Menon (IND)tv umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

