Cricket: Bangladesh V Afghanistan Test Scoreboard

Faizan Hashmi Published June 17, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Dhaka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Scoreboard at the end of the one-off Test between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday: Bangladesh first innings 382 (Najmul Hossain 146, Mahmudul Hasan 76; Nijat Masood 5-79) Afghanistan first innings 146 (Afsar Zazai 36, Nasir Jamal 35; Ebadot Hossain 4-47) Bangladesh second innings 425-4 dec (Najmul Hossain 124, Mominul Haque 121; Zahir Khan 2-112) Afghanistan second innings (overnight 45-2) Ibrahim Zadran lbw b Shoriful 0 Abdul Malik c Liton b Taskin 5 Rahmat Shah c Liton b Taskin 30 Hashmatullah Shahidi retired hurt 13 Nasir Jamal c Liton b Ebadot 6 Afsar Zazai c Mehidy b Shoriful 6 Bahir Shah c Taijul b Shoriful 7 Karim Janat b Taskin 18 Amir Hamza c Mominul b Mehidy 5 Yamin Ahmadzai c Mushfiqur b Taskin 1 Nijat Masood not out 4 Zahir Khan retired hurt 4 Extras (b 4, nb6, w6) 16 Total (all out; 33 overs) 115 Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Ibrahim), 2-7 (Malik), 3-48 (Nasir Jamal), 4-65 (Afsar), 5-78 (Bahir), 6-91 (Rahmat), 7-98 (Karim), 8-106 (Amir), 9-110 (Yamin) Bowling: Shoriful 10-1-28-3, Taskin 9-2-37-4 (w1, nb6), Taijul 5-1-19-0, Mehidy 2-0-5-1, Ebadot 7-2-22-1 (w1) result: Bangladesh won by 546 runs Series: Bangladesh won 1-0 Toss: Afghanistan Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL), Paul Reiffel (AUS)tv umpire: Adrian Holdstock (SA)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

