Cricket: Bangladesh V Netherlands Scoreboard

Published October 24, 2022

Cricket: Bangladesh v Netherlands scoreboard

Hobart, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Scoreboard after Bangladesh beat Netherlands in Group 2 of the Twenty20 World Cup in Hobart on Monday: Bangladesh N. Shanto c Van Beek b Pringle 25 S.

Sarkar c De Leede b Van Meekeren 14 L. Das c Cooper b Van Beek 9 S. Al Hasan c De Leede b Ahmad 7 A. Hossain c Edwards b De Leede 38 Y. Ali b Van Meekeren 3 N. Hasan c Van Meekeren b De Leede 13 M.

Hossain not out 20 T. Ahmed c Van Beek b Klaassen 0 H. Mahmud not out 0 Extras (lb8, w7) 15 Total (8 wickets, 20 overs) 144 Did not bat: Mustafizur Rahman Fall of wickets: 1-43 (Sarkar), 2-47 (Shanto), 3-60 (Das), 4-63 (Al Hasan), 5-76 (Ali), 6-120 (Hasan), 7-129 (Hossain), 8-134 (Ahmed) Bowling: Klaassen 4-0-33-1 (3w), Ackermann 1-0-4-0, Van Meekeren 4-0-21-2, De Leede 3-0-29-2 (3w), Pringle 2-0-10-1, Ahmad 3-0-27-1, Van Beek 3-0-12-1 (1w) Netherlands V.

Singh c Ali b Ahmed 0 M. O'Dowd run out 8 B. De Leede c Hasan b Ahmed 0 C. Ackermann c Hossain b Ahmed 62 T. Cooper run out 0 S. Edwards c Mahmud b Al Hasan 16 T. Pringle c Mahmud 1 L. Van Beek c Ahmed b Mahmud 2 S.

Ahmad c Mahmud b Ahmed 9 F. Klaassen not out 7 P. Van Meekeren c Das b Sarkar 24 Extras (nb1, w5) 6 Total (all out, 20 overs) 135 Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Singh), 2-0 (De Leede), 3-13 (O'Dowd), 4-15 (Cooper), 5-59 (Edwards), 6-66 (Pringle), 7-81 (Van Beek), 8-96 (Ahmad), 9-101 (Ackermann), 10-135 (Van Meekeren) Bowling: Ahmed 4-0-25-4, Mahmud 4-1-15-2, Al Hasan 4-0-32-1 (1w), Rahman 4-0-20-0 (3w), Sarkar 3-0-29-1 (w1), Hossain 1-0-14-0 Toss: Netherlands result: Bangladesh won by nine runs Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Nitin Menon (IND)tv Umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)

