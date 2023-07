Chittagong, Bangladesh, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Brief scores from the first innings of the second one-day international between Bangladesh and Afghanistan in Chittagong on Saturday:Afghanistan 331-9, 50 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 145, Ibrahim Zadran 100; Shakib Al Hasan 2-50) v BangladeshToss: Bangladesh