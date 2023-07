Cricket: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI scores

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chittagong, Bangladesh, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Brief scores from the second one-day international between Bangladesh and Afghanistan in Chittagong on Saturday: Afghanistan 331-9, 50 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 145, Ibrahim Zadran 100; Shakib Al Hasan 2-50) Bangladesh 189 all out (Mushfiqur Rahim 69; Fazalhaq Farooqi 3-22, Mujeeb Ur Rahman 3-40) Toss: BangladeshResult: Afghanistan win by 142 runsSeries: Afghanistan win three-match series, 2-0