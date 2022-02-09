UrduPoint.com

Cricket: England Test Squad For West Indies Tour

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Cricket: England Test squad for West Indies tour

London, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :England on Tuesday announced their 16-man squad for the three-Test tour of the West Indies in March: Joe Root (capt), Jonathan Bairstow, Zak Crawley, Matthew Fisher, Ben Foakes (wkt), Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

