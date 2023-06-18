UrduPoint.com

Cricket: England V Australia 1st Test Scoreboard

Cricket: England v Australia 1st Test scoreboard

Birmingham, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on the third day of the first Test between England and Australia at Edgbaston on Sunday: England 1st Innings 393-8 dec (J Root 118 no, J Bairstow 78, Z Crawley 61; N Lyon 4-149) Australia 1st Innings (overnight: 311-5) D.

Warner b Broad 9 U. Khawaja b Robinson 141 M. Labuschagne c Bairstow b Broad 0 S. Smith lbw b Stokes 16 T. Head c Crawley b Ali 50 C. Green b Ali 38 A. Carey b Anderson 66 P. Cummins c Stokes b Robinson 38 N.

Lyon c Duckett b Robinson 1 S. Boland c Pope b Broad 0 J. Hazlewood not out 1 Extras (b4, lb6, nb15, w1) 26 Total (all out, 116.1 overs, 516 mins) 386 Fall of wickets: 1-29 (Warner), 2-29 (Labuschagne), 3-67 (Smith), 4-148 (Head), 5-220 (Green), 6-338 (Carey), 7-372 (Khawaja), 8-377 (Lyon), 9-378 (Boland), 10-386 (Cummins) Bowling: Broad 23-4-68-3 (7nb); Robinson 22.

1-5-55-3 (1nb, 1w); Anderson 21-5-53-1; Brook 3-1-5-0 (1nb); Ali 33-4-147-2; Stokes 7-0-33-1 (6nb); Root 7-3-15-0 England 2nd Innings Z.

Crawley c Carey b Boland 7 B. Duckett c Green b Cummins 19 O. Pope not out 0 J. Root not out 0 Extras (lb2) 2 Total (2 wkts, 10.3 overs, 56 mins) 28 To bat: H Brook, B Stokes, J Bairstow, M Ali, S Broad, O Robinson, J Anderson Fall of wickets: 1-27 (Duckett), 2-27 (Pope) Bowling: Cummins 5.3-1-9-1; Hazlewood 2-0-10-0; Lyon 1-0-6-0; Boland 2-1-1-1 Match position: England lead by 35 runs with eight second-innings wickets standing Toss: England Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Ahsan Raza (PAK)tv umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

