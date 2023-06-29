Cricket: England v Australia 2nd Test scoreboard

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 29, 2023

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :Scoreboard at the close of Australia's first innings on the second day of the second Test against England at Lord's on Wednesday: Australia 1st Innings (overnight: 339-5) D.

Warner b Tongue 66 U. Khawaja b Tongue 17 M. Labuschagne c Bairstow b Robinson 47 S. Smith c Duckett b Tongue 110 T. Head st Bairstow b Root 77 C. Green c Anderson b Root 0 A. Carey lbw b Broad 22 M.

Starc c Bairstow b Anderson 6 P. Cummins not out 22 N. Lyon c Tongue b Robinson 7 J. Hazlewood c Root b Robinson 4 Extras (b13, lb13, nb12) 38 Total (all out, 100.4 overs, 478 mins) 416 Fall of wickets: 1-73 (Khawaja), 2-96 (Warner), 3-198 (Labuschagne), 4-316 (Head), 5-316 (Green), 6-351 (Carey), 7-358 (Starc), 8-393 (Smith), 9-408 (Lyon), 10-416 (Hazlewood) Bowling: Anderson 20-5-53-1 (1nb); Broad 23-4-99-1 (1nb); Robinson 24.

4-3-100-3 (6nb); Tongue 22-3-98-3 (1nb); Stokes 3-1-21-0 (3nb); Root 8-1-19-2 England: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (capt), Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue, James Anderson Toss: England Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Ahsan Raza (PAK)tv umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA)Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

