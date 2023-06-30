Cricket: England v Australia 2nd Test scoreboard

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on the second day of the second Test between England and Australia at Lord's on Thursday: Australia 1st Innings (overnight: 339-5) D.

Warner b Tongue 66 U. Khawaja b Tongue 17 M. Labuschagne c Bairstow b Robinson 47 S. Smith c Duckett b Tongue 110 T. Head st Bairstow b Root 77 C. Green c Anderson b Root 0 A. Carey lbw b Broad 22 M.

Starc c Bairstow b Anderson 6 P. Cummins not out 22 N. Lyon c Tongue b Robinson 7 J. Hazlewood c Root b Robinson 4 Extras (b13, lb13, nb12) 38 Total (all out, 100.4 overs, 478 mins) 416 Fall of wickets: 1-73 (Khawaja), 2-96 (Warner), 3-198 (Labuschagne), 4-316 (Head), 5-316 (Green), 6-351 (Carey), 7-358 (Starc), 8-393 (Smith), 9-408 (Lyon), 10-416 (Hazlewood) Bowling: Anderson 20-5-53-1 (1nb); Broad 23-4-99-1 (1nb); Robinson 24.

4-3-100-3 (6nb); Tongue 22-3-98-3 (1nb); Stokes 3-1-21-0 (3nb); Root 8-1-19-2 England 1st Innings Z.

Crawley st Carey b Lyon 48 B. Duckett c Warner b Hazlewood 98 O. Pope c Smith b Green 42 J. Root c Smith b Starc 10 H. Brook not out 45 B. Stokes not out 17 Extras (b8, lb4, nb6) 18 Total (4 wkts, 61 overs, 284 mins) 278 To bat: J Bairstow, S Broad, O Robinson, J Tongue, J Anderson Fall of wickets: 1-91 (Crawley), 2-188 (Pope), 3-208 (Duckett), 4-222 (Root) Bowling: Starc 12-0-75-1; Cummins 12-2-39-0; Hazlewood 11-1-63-1; Lyon 13-1-35-1; Green 7-0-43-1 (6nb); Head 5-1-10-0; Smith 1-0-1-0 Match position: England are 138 runs behind with six first-innings wickets standing Toss: England Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Ahsan Raza (PAK)tv umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA)Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)