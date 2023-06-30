Open Menu

Cricket: England V Australia 2nd Test Scoreboard

Published June 30, 2023

Cricket: England v Australia 2nd Test scoreboard

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :Scoreboard at the close of England's first innings on the third day of the second Test against Australia at Lord's on Friday: Australia 1st Innings 416 (S Smith 110, T Head 77, D Warner 66; J Tongue 3-98, O Robinson 3-100) England 1st Innings (overnight: 278-4) Z.

Crawley st Carey b Lyon 48 B. Duckett c Warner b Hazlewood 98 O. Pope c Smith b Green 42 J. Root c Smith b Starc 10 H. Brook c Cummins b Starc 50 B. Stokes c Green b Starc 17 J. Bairstow c Cummins b Hazlewood 16 S.

Broad lbw b Head 12 O. Robinson c Carey b Head 9 J. Tongue c sub (Renshaw) b Cummins 1 J. Anderson not out 0 Extras (b9, lb4, nb7, w2) 22 Total (all out, 76.2 overs, 371 mins) 325 Fall of wickets: 1-91 (Crawley), 2-188 (Pope), 3-208 (Duckett), 4-222 (Root), 5-279 (Stokes), 6-293 (Brook), 7-311 (Bairstow), 8-324 (Robinson), 9-325 (Broad), 10-325 (Tongue) Bowling: Starc 17-0-88-3 (1nb, 1w); Cummins 16.

2-2-46-1 (1w); Hazlewood 13-1-71-2; Lyon 13-1-35-1; Green 9-0-54-1 (6nb); Head 7-1-17-2; Smith 1-0-1-0 Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wkt), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (capt), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood Match position: Australia lead by 91 runs in first innings Toss: England Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Ahsan Raza (PAK)tv umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA)Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

