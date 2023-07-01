Open Menu

Cricket: England V Australia 2nd Test Scoreboard

Umer Jamshaid Published July 01, 2023 | 10:20 PM

London, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :Scoreboard at the close of Australia's second innings on the fourth day of the second Test against England at Lord's on Saturday: Australia 1st Innings 416 (S Smith 110, T Head 77, D Warner 66; J Tongue 3-98, O Robinson 3-100) England 1st Innings 325 (B Duckett 98, H Brook 50; M Starc 3-88) Australia 2nd Innings (overnight: 130-2) U.

Khawaja c sub (Potts) b Broad 77 D. Warner lbw b Tongue 25 M. Labuschagne c Brook b Anderson 30 S. Smith c Crawley b Tongue 34 T. Head c Root b Broad 7 C. Green c Duckett b Robinson 18 A. Carey c Root b Robinson 21 M.

Starc not out 15 P. Cummins c Duckett b Broad 11 J. Hazlewood c Root b Stokes 1 N. Lyon c Stokes b Broad 4 Extras (b14, lb9, nb6, w7) 36 Total (all out, 101.

5 overs, 476 mins) 279 Fall of wickets: 1-63 (Warner), 2-123 (Labuschagne), 3-187 (Khawaja), 4-190 (Smith), 5-197 (Head), 6-239 (Green), 7-242 (Carey), 8-261 (Cummins), 9-264 (Hazlewood), 10-279 (Lyon) Bowling: Anderson 19-4-64-1; Broad 24.5-8-65-4 (1nb); Tongue 20-4-53-2 (3w); Robinson 26-11-48-2 (2w); Stokes 12-1-26-1 (5nb, 1w) England: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (capt), Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue, James Anderson Match position: England set 371 to win Toss: England Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Ahsan Raza (PAK)tv umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA)Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

