Cricket: England V Australia 2nd Test Scoreboard

Mon 19th August 2019

Cricket: England v Australia 2nd Test scoreboard

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Scoreboard at the close of England's second innings on the fifth day of the second Ashes Test against Australia at Lord's on Sunday: England 1st innings 258 (R Burns 53, J Bairstow 52; J Hazlewood 3-58, P Cummins 3-61, N Lyon 3-68) Australia 1st innings 250 (S Smith 92; S Broad 4-65, C Woakes 3-61) England 2nd innings (overnight 96-4) R.

Burns c Paine b Siddle 29 J. Roy c and b Cummins 2 J. Root c Paine b Cummins 0 J. Denly c and b Siddle 26 B. Stokes not out 115 J. Buttler c Hazlewood b Cummins 31 J.

Bairstow not out 30 Extras (b5, lb19, nb1) 25 Total (5 wkts dec, 71 overs, 306 mins) 258 Did not bat: C Woakes, J Archer, S Broad, J Leach Fall of wickets: 1-9 (Roy), 2-9 (Roy), 3-64 (Denly), 4-71 (Burns), 5-161 (Buttler) Bowling: Cummins 17-6-35-3; Hazlewood 13-1-43-0; Siddle 15-4-54-2 (1nb); Lyon 26-3-102-0 Australia: David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine (capt/wkt), Pat Cummins, Peter Siddle, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon Note: Marnus Labuschagne on as concussion substitute for Smith Match position: Australia set 267 to win Toss: Australia Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK), Chris Gaffaney (NZL) tv umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)afp

