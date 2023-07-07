Cricket: England v Australia 3rd Test scoreboard

Leeds, United Kingdom, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Scoreboard at the close of England's first innings on the second day of the third Test against Australia at Headingley on Friday: Australia 1st Innings 263 (M Marsh 118; M Wood 5-34, C Woakes 3-73) England 1st Innings (overnight: 68-3) Z.

Crawley c Warner b Marsh 33 B. Duckett c Carey b Cummins 2 H. Brook c Smith b Cummins 3 J. Root c Warner b Cummins 19 J. Bairstow c Smith b Starc 12 B. Stokes c Smith b Murphy 80 M. Ali c Smith b Cummins 21 C.

Woakes c Carey b Starc 10 M. Wood c Marsh b Cummins 24 S. Broad c Smith b Cummins 7 O. Robinson not out 5 Extras (b4, lb3, nb9, w5) 21 Total (all out, 52.

3 overs, 268 mins) 237 Fall of wickets: 1-18 (Duckett), 2-22 (Brook), 3-65 (Crawley), 4-68 (Root), 5-87 (Bairstow), 6-131 (Ali), 7-142 (Woakes), 8-167 (Wood), 9-199 (Broad), 10-237 (Stokes) Bowling: Starc 14-3-59-2 (1nb); Cummins 18-1-91-6 (3nb, 1w); Boland 10-0-35-0 (3nb); Marsh 3-1-9-1 (2nb); Murphy 7.3-0-36-1 Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wkt), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (capt), Scott Boland, Todd Murphy Match position: Australia lead by 26 runs on first innings Toss: England Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Nitin Menon (IND)tv umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)