Cricket: England v Australia 4th Test scoreboard

(@imziishan)

Manchester, United Kingdom, Sept 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on the second day of the fourth Ashes Test between England and Australia at Old Trafford on Thursday: Australia 1st Innings (overnight: 170-3) M.

Harris lbw b Broad 13 D. Warner c Bairstow b Broad 0 M. Labuschagne b Overton 67 S. Smith c Denly b Root 211 T. Head lbw b Broad 19 M. Wade c Root b Leach 16 T. Paine c Bairstow b Overton 58 P. Cummins c Stokes b Leach 4 M.

Starc not out 54 N. Lyon not out 26 Extras (b8, lb14, w3, nb4) 29 Total (8 wkts dec, 126 overs, 570 mins) 497 Did not bat: J Hazlewood Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Warner), 2-28 (Harris), 3-144 (Labuschagne), 4-183 (Head), 5-224 (Wade), 6-369 (Paine), 7-387 (Cummins), 8-438 (Smith) Bowling: Broad 25-2-97-3; Archer 27-3-97-0 (1nb); Stokes 10.

5-0-66-0 (2nb); Leach 26.1-3-83-2 (1nb); Overton 28-3-85-2 (3w); Denly 3-1-8-0; Root 6-0-39-1 England 1st Innings R.

Burns not out 15 J. Denly c Wade b Cummins 4 C. Overton not out 3 Extras (nb1) 1 Total (1 wkt, 10 overs, 47 mins) 23 To bat: J Root, J Roy, B Stokes, J Bairstow, J Buttler, J Archer, S Broad, J Leach Fall of wickets: 1-10 (Denly) Bowling: Starc 2-2-0-0; Hazlewood 4-1-3-0 (1nb); Cummins 3-0-10-1; Lyon 1-0-10-0 Match position: England are 474 runs behind with nine first-innings wickets standing Toss: Australia Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)tv umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)