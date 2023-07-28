Cricket: England v Australia 5th Test scoreboard

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on the first day of the fifth Test between England and Australia at The Oval on Thursday: England 1st Innings Z. Crawley c Smith b Cummins 22 B.

Duckett c Carey b Marsh 41 M. Ali b Murphy 34 J. Root b Hazlewood 5 H. Brook c Smith b Starc 85 B. Stokes b Starc 3 J. Bairstow b Hazlewood 4 C. Woakes c Head b Starc 36 M. Wood b Murphy 28 S. Broad c Head b Starc 7 J.

Anderson not out 0 Extras (b9, lb7, nb2) 18 Total (all out, 54.4 overs, 268 mins) 283 Fall of wickets: 1-62 (Duckett), 2-66 (Crawley), 3-73 (Root), 4-184 (Ali), 5-193 (Stokes), 5-208 (Bairstow), 7-212 (Brook), 8-261 (Wood), 9-270 (Broad), 10-283 (Woakes) Bowling: Starc 14.

4-1-82-4; Hazlewood 13-0-54-2; Cummins 13-2-66-1; Marsh 8-0-43-1 (2nb); Murphy 6-0-22-2 Australia 1st Innings U.

Khawaja not out 26 D. Warner c Crawley b Woakes 24 M. Labuschagne not out 2 Extras (lb9) 9 Total (1 wkt, 25 overs, 116 mins) 61 To bat: S Smith, T Head, M Marsh, A Carey, M Starc, P Cummins, T Murphy, J Hazlewood Fall of wickets: 1-49 (Warner) Bowling: Broad 8-2-13-0; Anderson 7-2-21-0; Wood 5-1-10-0; Woakes 5-3-8-1 Match position: Australia are 222 runs behind with nine first-innings wickets standing Toss: Australia Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)tv umpire: Nitin Menon (IND)Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)