Open Menu

Cricket: England V Australia 5th Test Scoreboard

Sumaira FH Published July 28, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Cricket: England v Australia 5th Test scoreboard

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on the first day of the fifth Test between England and Australia at The Oval on Thursday: England 1st Innings Z. Crawley c Smith b Cummins 22 B.

Duckett c Carey b Marsh 41 M. Ali b Murphy 34 J. Root b Hazlewood 5 H. Brook c Smith b Starc 85 B. Stokes b Starc 3 J. Bairstow b Hazlewood 4 C. Woakes c Head b Starc 36 M. Wood b Murphy 28 S. Broad c Head b Starc 7 J.

Anderson not out 0 Extras (b9, lb7, nb2) 18 Total (all out, 54.4 overs, 268 mins) 283 Fall of wickets: 1-62 (Duckett), 2-66 (Crawley), 3-73 (Root), 4-184 (Ali), 5-193 (Stokes), 5-208 (Bairstow), 7-212 (Brook), 8-261 (Wood), 9-270 (Broad), 10-283 (Woakes) Bowling: Starc 14.

4-1-82-4; Hazlewood 13-0-54-2; Cummins 13-2-66-1; Marsh 8-0-43-1 (2nb); Murphy 6-0-22-2 Australia 1st Innings U.

Khawaja not out 26 D. Warner c Crawley b Woakes 24 M. Labuschagne not out 2 Extras (lb9) 9 Total (1 wkt, 25 overs, 116 mins) 61 To bat: S Smith, T Head, M Marsh, A Carey, M Starc, P Cummins, T Murphy, J Hazlewood Fall of wickets: 1-49 (Warner) Bowling: Broad 8-2-13-0; Anderson 7-2-21-0; Wood 5-1-10-0; Woakes 5-3-8-1 Match position: Australia are 222 runs behind with nine first-innings wickets standing Toss: Australia Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)tv umpire: Nitin Menon (IND)Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

Related Topics

Australia Anderson Kumar Dharmasena Joel Wilson Ranjan Madugalle The Oval TV All P

Recent Stories

US Senate Passes NDAA Amendment to Create Tier Lis ..

US Senate Passes NDAA Amendment to Create Tier List of Countries by Corruption

20 minutes ago
 Cricket: England v Australia 5th Test scoreboard

Cricket: England v Australia 5th Test scoreboard

20 minutes ago
 July 2023 hottest month-ever, UN chief says, Eart ..

July 2023 hottest month-ever, UN chief says, Earth is in 'Era of global boiling ..

21 minutes ago
 Decision making on scientific data for improved wa ..

Decision making on scientific data for improved water resource management critic ..

19 minutes ago
 US Senate Rejects NDAA Amendment to Slash Certain ..

US Senate Rejects NDAA Amendment to Slash Certain Authorized Defense Spending by ..

21 minutes ago
 Provincial selection board-II meeting on July 31

Provincial selection board-II meeting on July 31

21 minutes ago
Brook falls short of century as Australia take cha ..

Brook falls short of century as Australia take charge of fifth Test

21 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives condolences from Genera ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives condolences from General Al-Burhan on Saeed bin Zayed ..

46 minutes ago
 Leaves of civil defence staff cancelled for Ashura ..

Leaves of civil defence staff cancelled for Ashura

50 minutes ago
 US Sanctions IS Finance Mastermind for Somalia - T ..

US Sanctions IS Finance Mastermind for Somalia - Treasury

51 minutes ago
 Russia Ready to Work Together to Prevent Conflicts ..

Russia Ready to Work Together to Prevent Conflicts on African Continent - Putin

51 minutes ago
 US Fed's inflation fight enters new phase

US Fed's inflation fight enters new phase

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous