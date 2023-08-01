Cricket: England v Australia 5th Test scoreboard

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Completed scoreboard on the fifth day of the fifth Test between England and Australia at The Oval on Monday: England 1st Innings 283 (H Brook 85; M Starc 4-82) Australia 1st Innings 295 (S Smith 71; C Woakes 3-61) England 2nd Innings 395 (J Root 91, J Bairstow 78, Z Crawley 73; M Starc 4-100, T Murphy 4-110) Australia 2nd Innings (target 384, overnight: 135-0) D.

Warner c Bairstow b Woakes 60 U. Khawaja lbw b Woakes 72 M. Labuschagne c Crawley b Wood 13 S. Smith c Crawley b Woakes 54 T. Head c Root b Ali 43 M. Marsh c Bairstow b Ali 6 A. Carey c Bairstow b Broad 28 M.

Starc c Crawley b Woakes 0 P. Cummins c Stokes b Ali 9 T. Murphy c Bairstow b Broad 18 J. Hazlewood not out 4 Extras (b10, lb10, nb2, w5) 27 Total (all out, 94.4 overs, 425 mins) 334 Fall of wickets: 1-140 (Warner), 2-141 (Khawaja), 3-169 (Labuschagne), 4-264 (Head), 5-274 (Smith), 6-274 (Marsh), 7-275 (Starc), 8-294 (Cummins), 9-329 (Murphy), 10-334 (Carey) Bowling: Broad 20.

4-4-62-2; Anderson 14-4-53-0 (1nb); Woakes 19-4-50-4 (1nb); Ali 23-2-76-3; Root 9-0-39-0; Wood 9-0-34-1 (1w) England: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (capt), Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson result: England won by 49 runs Series: Five-match series ends level at 2-2 Player of the match: Chris Woakes (ENG) Overall player of the series: Chris Woakes England player of the series: Chris Woakes Australia player of the series: Mitchell Starc Toss: Australia Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Kumar Dharmasena (SRI) tv umpire: Nitin Menon (IND) Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI) Previous results June 16-20: First Test, Edgbaston: Australia won by two wickets June 28-July 2: Second Test, Lord's: Australia won by 43 runsJuly 6-9: Third Test, Headingley: England won by three wicketsJuly 19-23: Fourth Test, Old Trafford: Match drawn