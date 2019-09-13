UrduPoint.com
Cricket: England V Australia 5th Test Scoreboard

Fri 13th September 2019

Cricket: England v Australia 5th Test scoreboard

London, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Scoreboard on the first day of the fifth Ashes Test between England and Australia at the Oval on Thursday: England 1st innings R. Burns c Marsh b Hazlewood 47 J.

Denley c Smith b Cummins 14 J. Root b Cummins 57 B. Stokes c Lyon b Marsh 20 J. Bairstow lbw b Marsh 22 J. Buttler not out 64 S. Curran c Smith b Marsh 15 C. Woakes lbw b Marsh 2 J. Archer c Paine b Hazlewood 9 J.

Leach not out 10 Extras (nb2, b3, lb6) 11 Total (8 wkts, 82 overs) 271 To bat: S. Broad Fall of wickets: 1-27 (Denley), 2-103 (Burns), 3-130 (Stokes), 4-170 (Root), 5-176 (Bairstow), 6-199 (Curran), 7-205 (Woakes), 8-226 (Archer) Bowling: Cummins 22.

5-5-73-2 (1nb), Hazlewood 21-7-76-2, Siddle 17-1-61-0 (1nb), Marsh 16.1-4-35-4, Lyon 4-0-12-0, Labuschagne 1-0-5-0 Australia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine (capt, wkt), Pat Cummins, Peter Siddle, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon Toss: Australia Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)tv umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

