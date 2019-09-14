Cricket: England v Australia 5th Test scoreboard

London, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :Scoreboard at the close of the second day of the fifth Ashes Test between England and Australia at the Oval on Friday: England 1st innings R.

Burns c Marsh b Hazlewood 47 J. Denley c Smith b Cummins 14 J. Root b Cummins 57 B. Stokes c Lyon b Marsh 20 J. Bairstow lbw b Marsh 22 J. Buttler b Cummins 70 S. Curran c Smith b Marsh 15 C. Woakes lbw b Marsh 2 J.

Archer c Paine b Hazlewood 9 J. Leach b Marsh 21 S. Broad not out 0 Extras (nb2, w5, b3, lb7) 17 Total (all out, 87.1 overs) 294 Fall of wickets: 1-27 (Denley), 2-103 (Burns), 3-130 (Stokes), 4-170 (Root), 5-176 (Bairstow), 6-199 (Curran), 7-205 (Woakes), 8-226 (Archer), 9-294 (Buttler), 10-294 (Leach) Bowling: Cummins 25.5-6-84-3 (1nb, 1w), Hazlewood 21-7-76-2, Siddle 17-1-61-0 (1nb), Marsh 18.2-4-46-5, Lyon 4-0-12-0, Labuschagne 1-0-5-0 Australia 1st innings D.

Warner c Bairstow b Archer 5 M. Harris c Stokes b Archer 3 M. Labuschagne lbw b Archer 48 S. Smith lbw b Woakes 80 M.

Wade lbw b Curran 19 M. Marsh c Leach b Archer 17 T. Paine c Bairstow b Curran 1 P.

Cummins lbw b Curran 0 P. Siddle c Burns b Archer 18 N. Lyon b Archer 25 J. Hazlewood not out 1 Extras (w5, b1, lb2) 8 Total (all out, 68.5 overs) 225 Fall of wickets: 1-5 (Warner), 2-14 (Harris), 3-83 (Labuschagne), 4-118 (Wade), 5-160 (Marsh), 6-166 (Paine), 7-166 (Cummins), 8-187 (Smith), 9-224 (Lyon), 10-225 (Siddle) Bowling: Broad 12-3-45-0, Archer 23.5-9-62-6 (1w), Curran 17-6-46-3, Woakes 10-2-51-1, Leach 6-1-18-0 England 2nd innings R.

Burns not out 4 J. Denly not out 1 Extras (lb4) 4 Total (4 overs) 9 To bat: Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad Bowling: Cummins 2-2-0-0, Hazlewood 2-1-5-0 Match position: England lead by 78 runs with 10 second-innings wickets remaining Toss: Australia Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Kumar Dharmasena (SRI) tv umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)afp