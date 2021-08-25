UrduPoint.com

Cricket: England V India 3rd Test Scoreboard

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 11:20 PM

Cricket: England v India 3rd Test scoreboard

Leeds, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on the first day of the third Test between England and India at Headingley on Wednesday: India 1st Innings R.

Sharma c Robinson b Overton 19 KL Rahul c Buttler b Anderson 0 C. Pujara c Buttler b Anderson 1 V. Kohli c Buttler b Anderson 7 A. Rahane c Buttler b Robinson 18 R. Pant c Buttler b Robinson 2 R.

Jadeja lbw b Curran 4 Mohammed Shami c Burns b Overton 0 I. Sharma not out 8 J. Bumrah lbw b Curran 0 Mohammed Siraj c Root b Overton 3 Extras (lb11, nb5) 16 Total (all out, 40.4 overs, 194 mins) 78 Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Rahul), 2-4 (Pujara), 3-21 (Kohli), 4-56 (Rahane), 5-58 (Pant), 6-67 (Rohit), 7-67 (Shami), 8-67 (Jadeja), 9-67 (Bumrah), 10-78 (Siraj) Bowling: Anderson 8-5-6-3; Robinson 10-3-16-2 (2nb); Curran 10-2-27-2 (3nb); Moeen 2-0-4-0; Overton 10.

4-5-14-3 England 1st Innings R.

Burns not out 52 H. Hameed not out 60 Extras (b4, nb3, w1) 8 Total (0 wkts, 42 overs, 185 mins) 120 To bat: D Malan, J Root, J Bairstow, J Buttler, Moeen Ali, S Curran, C Overton, O Robinson, J Anderson Bowling: Ishant 7-0-26-0 (1w, 2nb); Bumrah 12-5-19-0; Shami 11-2-39-0; Siraj 7-1-26-0 (1nb); Jadeja 5-3-6-0 Match position: England lead by 42 runs with all 10 first-innings wickets standing Toss: India Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Alex Wharf (ENG)tv umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

