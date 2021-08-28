UrduPoint.com

Sat 28th August 2021

Cricket: England v India 3rd Test scoreboard

Leeds, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Completed scoreboard on the fourth day of the third Test between England and India at Headingley on Saturday: India 1st Innings 78 (J Anderson 3-6, C Overton 3-14) England 1st Innings 432 (J Root 121, D Malan 70, H Hameed 68, R Burns 61; Mohammed Shami 4-95) India 2nd Innings (overnight: 215-2) R.

Sharma lbw b Robinson 59 KL Rahul c Bairstow b Overton 8 C. Pujara lbw b Robinson 91 V. Kohli c Root b Robinson 55 A. Rahane c Buttler b Anderson 10 R. Pant c Overton b Robinson 1 R. Jadeja c Buttler b Overton 30 Mohammed Shami b Moeen 6 I.

Sharma c Buttler b Robinson 2 J. Bumrah not out 1 Mohammed Siraj c Bairstow b Overton 0 Extras (b4, lb4, nb5, w2) 15 Total (all out, 99.3 overs, 445 mins) 278 Fall of wickets: 1-34 (Rahul), 2-116 (Rohit), 3-215 (Pujara), 4-237 (Kohli), 5-239 (Rahane), 6-239 (Pant), 7-254 (Shami), 8-257 (Ishant), 9-278 (Jadeja), 10-278 (Siraj) Bowling: Anderson 26-11-63-1; Robinson 26-6-65-5 (2w, 5nb); Overton 18.

3-6-47-3; Curran 9-1-40-0; Moeen 14-1-40-1; Root 6-1-15-0 result: England won by an innings and 76 runs Player of the match: Ollie Robinson (ENG) Series: Five-match series level at 1-1 Toss: India Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Alex Wharf (ENG) tv umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG) Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG) Remaining Fixtures Sep 02-06: 4th Test, The Oval, London Sep 10-14: 5th Test, Old Trafford, Manchester Previous ResultsAug 04-08: 1st Test, Trent Bridge: Match drawnAug 12-16: 2nd Test, Lord's: India won by 151 runs

