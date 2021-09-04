UrduPoint.com

Cricket: England V India 4th Test Scoreboard

London, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on the second day of the fourth Test between England and India at the Oval on Friday: India 1st Innings 191 (S Thakur 57, V Kohli 50; C Woakes 4-55, O Robinson 3-38) England 1st innings (overnight: 55-3) R.

Burns b Bumrah 5 H. Hameed c Pant b Bumrah 0 D. Malan c Sharma b Yadav 31 J. Root b Yadav 21 C. Overton c Kohli b Yadav 1 O. Pope b Thakur 81 J. Bairstow lbw b Siraj 37 Moeen Ali c Sharma b Jadeja 35 C.

Woakes run out (Pant/Bumrah) 50 O. Robinson b Jadeja 5 J. Anderson not out 1 Extras (b1, lb14, nb8) 23 Total (all out, 84 overs, 389 mins) 290 Fall of wickets: 1-5 (Burns), 2-6 (Hameed), 3-52 (Root), 4-53 (Overton), 5-62 (Malan), 6-151 (Bairstow), 7-222 (Moeen), 8-250 (Pope), 9-255 (Robinson), 10-290 (Woakes) Bowling: Yadav 19-2-76-3 (2nb); Bumrah 21-6-67-2 (1nb); Thakur 15-2-54-1 (1nb); Siraj 12-4-42-1 (1nb); Jadeja 17-1-36-2 (3nb) India 2nd Innings R.

Sharma not out 20 KL Rahul not out 22 Extras (nb1) 1 Total (0 wkts, 16 overs, 72 mins) 43 To bat: C Pujara, V Kohli, A Rahane, R Pant, R Jadeja, S Thakur, U Yadav, J Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj Bowling: Anderson 6-1-13-0; Robinson 4-0-21-0 (1nb); Woakes 5-1-8-0; Overton 1-0-1-0 Match position: India are 56 runs behind with all 10 second-innings wickets standing Toss: England Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Alex Wharf (ENG)tv umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

