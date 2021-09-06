UrduPoint.com

Cricket: England V India 4th Test Scoreboard

Cricket: England v India 4th Test scoreboard

London, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Completed scoreboard on the fifth day of the fourth Test between England and India at the Oval on Monday: India 1st Innings 191 (S Thakur 57, V Kohli 50; C Woakes 4-55, O Robinson 3-38) England 1st innings 290 (O Pope 81, C Woakes 50; U Yadav 3-76) India 2nd Innings 466 (R Sharma 127, C Pujara 61, S Thakur 60, R Pant 50; C Woakes 3-83) England 2nd Innings (overnight: 77-0; target 368) R.

Burns c Pant b Thakur 50 H. Hameed b Jadeja 63 D. Malan run out (sub Agarwal/Pant) 5 J. Root b Thakur 36 O. Pope b Bumrah 2 J. Bairstow b Bumrah 0 Moeen Ali c sub (S Yadav) b Jadeja 0 C. Woakes c Rahul b U Yadav 18 C.

Overton b U Yadav 10 O. Robinson not out 10 J. Anderson c Pant b U Yadav 2 Extras (b2, lb5, nb7) 14 Total (all out, 92.

2 overs, 412 mins) 210 Fall of wickets: 1-100 (Burns), 2-120 (Malan), 3-141 (Hameed), 4-146 (Pope), 5-146 (Bairstow), 6-147 (Moeen), 7-182 (Root), 8-193 (Woakes), 9-202 (Overton), 10-210 (Anderson) Bowling: Yadav 18.2-2-60-3 (2nb); Bumrah 22-9-27-2; Jadeja 30-11-50-2 (5nb); Siraj 14-0-44-0; Thakur 8-1-22-2 result: India won by 157 runs Player of the match: Rohit Sharma (IND) Series: India lead five-match series 2-1 Toss: England Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Alex Wharf (ENG) tv umpire: Michael Gough (ENG) Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG) Remaining Fixture Sep 10-14: 5th Test, Old Trafford Previous results Aug 04-08: 1st Test, Trent Bridge: Match drawnAug 12-16: 2nd Test, Lord's: India won by 151 runsAug 25-28: 3rd Test, Headingley: England won by an innings and 76 runs

