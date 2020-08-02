UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cricket: England V Ireland 2nd ODI Scoreboard

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 02nd August 2020 | 12:00 AM

Cricket: England v Ireland 2nd ODI scoreboard

Southampton, United Kingdom, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :First-innings scoreboard in the second day/night one-day international between England and Ireland at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton, on Saturday: Ireland P.

Stirling c Banton b Willey 12 G. Delany lbw b Willey 0 A. Balbirnie c Bairstow b Vince 15 H. Tector c Mahmood b Rashid 28 K. O'Brien b Rashid 3 L. Tucker c Topley b Rashid 21 C. Campher c Rashid b Mahmood 68 Simi Singh c Bairstow b Mahmood 25 A.

McBrine c Bairstow b Topley 24 C.

Young not out 2 Extras (b4, lb5, nb1, w4) 14 Total (9 wkts, 50 overs) 212 Did not bat: J Little Fall of wickets: 1-12 (Delany), 2-15 (Stirling), 3-39 (Balbirnie), 4-44 (O'Brien), 5-78 (Tector), 6-91 (Tucker), 7-151 (Simi Singh), 8-207 (Campher), 9-212 (McBrine) Bowling: Willey 10-1-48-2 (2w); Topley 9-1-31-1; Moeen 8-0-27-0; Vince 4-0-18-1 (1w); Rashid 10-0-34-3 (1nb, 1w); Mahmood 9-0-45-2 England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow (wkt), James Vince, Eoin Morgan (capt), Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Reece Topley, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood Toss: Ireland Umpires: David Millns (ENG), Alex Wharf (ENG)tv umpire: Mike Burns (ENG)Match referee: Phil Whitticase (ENG)

Related Topics

Young Rashid David Southampton Ireland James Vince Sam Billings Reece Topley TV P

Recent Stories

No coronavirus cases detected among pilgrims to da ..

21 minutes ago

Startup of Unit 1 of Barakah Nuclear Plant reflect ..

36 minutes ago

Commissioning of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant goes ..

2 hours ago

Operation of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant breakthr ..

2 hours ago

Russian media highlights startup of UAE&#039;s Bar ..

3 hours ago

IAEA DG congratulates UAE on achieving first criti ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.