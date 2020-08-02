Cricket: England v Ireland 2nd ODI scoreboard

Southampton, United Kingdom, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :First-innings scoreboard in the second day/night one-day international between England and Ireland at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton, on Saturday: Ireland P.

Stirling c Banton b Willey 12 G. Delany lbw b Willey 0 A. Balbirnie c Bairstow b Vince 15 H. Tector c Mahmood b Rashid 28 K. O'Brien b Rashid 3 L. Tucker c Topley b Rashid 21 C. Campher c Rashid b Mahmood 68 Simi Singh c Bairstow b Mahmood 25 A.

McBrine c Bairstow b Topley 24 C.

Young not out 2 Extras (b4, lb5, nb1, w4) 14 Total (9 wkts, 50 overs) 212 Did not bat: J Little Fall of wickets: 1-12 (Delany), 2-15 (Stirling), 3-39 (Balbirnie), 4-44 (O'Brien), 5-78 (Tector), 6-91 (Tucker), 7-151 (Simi Singh), 8-207 (Campher), 9-212 (McBrine) Bowling: Willey 10-1-48-2 (2w); Topley 9-1-31-1; Moeen 8-0-27-0; Vince 4-0-18-1 (1w); Rashid 10-0-34-3 (1nb, 1w); Mahmood 9-0-45-2 England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow (wkt), James Vince, Eoin Morgan (capt), Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Reece Topley, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood Toss: Ireland Umpires: David Millns (ENG), Alex Wharf (ENG)tv umpire: Mike Burns (ENG)Match referee: Phil Whitticase (ENG)