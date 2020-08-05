UrduPoint.com
Cricket: England V Ireland 3rd ODI Scoreboard

Wed 05th August 2020

Cricket: England v Ireland 3rd ODI scoreboard

Southampton, United Kingdom, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :First-innings scoreboard in the third one-day international between England and Ireland at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton, on Tuesday: England J.

Roy c Balbirnie b Young 1 J. Bairstow b Adair 4 J. Vince c Tucker b Young 16 E. Morgan c Tector b Little 106 T. Banton lbw b Delany 58 S. Billings c Adair b Young 19 Moeen Ali c Stirling b Campher 1 D.

Willey c Balbirnie b Campher 51 T. Curran not out 38 A. Rashid run out (Tucker) 3 S. Mahmood c Balbirnie b Little 12 Extras (lb10, nb2, w7) 19 Total (all out, 49.5 overs) 328 Fall of wickets: 1-2 (Roy), 2-14 (Bairstow), 3-44 (Vince), 4-190 (Morgan), 5-202 (Banton), 6-203 (Moeen), 7-216 (Billings), 8-289 (Willey), 9-298 (Rashid), 10-328 (Mahmood) Bowling: Young 10-1-53-3 (1w); Adair 7-0-45-1 (1nb, 1w); Little 8.

5-0-62-2 (1w); Campher 10-1-68-2 (1nb, 2w); McBrine 8-0-61-0; Delany 6-0-29-1 (1w) Ireland: Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Andrew Balbirnie (capt), Harry Tector, Kevin O'Brien, Lorcan Tucker (wkt), Curtis Campher, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Josh Little Toss: Ireland Umpires: Martin Saggers (ENG), David Millns (ENG)tv umpire: Alex Wharf (ENG)Match referee: Phil Whitticase (ENG)

