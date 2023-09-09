Open Menu

Cricket: England V New Zealand 1st ODI Scores

Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Cricket: England v New Zealand 1st ODI scores

Cardiff, United Kingdom, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :Brief scores from the first one-day international between England and New Zealand in Cardiff on Friday: At Sophia Gardens England 291-6, 50 overs (J Buttler 72, D Malan 54, B Stokes 52, L Livingstone 52; R Ravindra 3-48) v New Zealand 297-2, 45.4 overs (D Mitchell 118 no, D Conway 111 no) result: New Zealand won by eight wicketsSeries: New Zealand lead four-match series 1-0Toss: New Zealand

More Stories From Miscellaneous