Cricket: England V New Zealand 1st ODI Scores
Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2023 | 12:20 AM
Cardiff, United Kingdom, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :Brief scores from the first one-day international between England and New Zealand in Cardiff on Friday: At Sophia Gardens England 291-6, 50 overs (J Buttler 72, D Malan 54, B Stokes 52, L Livingstone 52; R Ravindra 3-48) v New Zealand 297-2, 45.4 overs (D Mitchell 118 no, D Conway 111 no) result: New Zealand won by eight wicketsSeries: New Zealand lead four-match series 1-0Toss: New Zealand