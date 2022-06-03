Cricket: England v New Zealand 1st Test scoreboard

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Scoreboard at the close of England's first innings on the second day of the first Test against New Zealand at Lord's on Friday: New Zealand 1st Innings 132 (M Potts 4-13, J Anderson 4-66) England 1st Innings (overnight: 116-7) A.

Lees lbw b Southee 25 Z. Crawley c Blundell b Jamieson 43 O. Pope c Blundell b Jamieson 7 J. Root c Southee b de Grandhomme 11 J. Bairstow b Boult 1 B. Stokes c Blundell b Southee 1 B. Foakes c Mitchell b Southee 7 M.

Potts c Mitchell b Boult 0 S. Broad b Southee 9 J. Anderson not out 7 M. Parkinson c Mitchell b Boult 8 Extras (b14, lb7, nb1) 22 Total (all out, 42.5 overs, 204 mins) 141 Fall of wickets: 1-59 (Crawley), 2-75 (Pope), 3-92 (Root), 4-96 (Lees), 5-98 (Stokes), 6-100 (Bairstow), 7-100 (Potts), 8-125 (Broad), 9-130 (Foakes), 10-141 (Parkinson) Bowling: Southee 14-3-55-4; Boult 13.

5-4-21-3; De Grandhomme 8-2-24-1 (1nb); Jamieson 7-3-20-2 New Zealand: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (capt), Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wkt), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult Match position: England lead by nine runs on first innings Note: Concussion substitute Matt Parkinson replaced the injured Jack Leach in England's XI Toss: New Zealand Umpires: Rod Tucker (AUS), Michael Gough (ENG)tv umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)