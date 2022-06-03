UrduPoint.com

Cricket: England V New Zealand 1st Test Scoreboard

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Cricket: England v New Zealand 1st Test scoreboard

London, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Scoreboard at the close of England's first innings on the second day of the first Test against New Zealand at Lord's on Friday: New Zealand 1st Innings 132 (M Potts 4-13, J Anderson 4-66) England 1st Innings (overnight: 116-7) A.

Lees lbw b Southee 25 Z. Crawley c Blundell b Jamieson 43 O. Pope c Blundell b Jamieson 7 J. Root c Southee b de Grandhomme 11 J. Bairstow b Boult 1 B. Stokes c Blundell b Southee 1 B. Foakes c Mitchell b Southee 7 M.

Potts c Mitchell b Boult 0 S. Broad b Southee 9 J. Anderson not out 7 M. Parkinson c Mitchell b Boult 8 Extras (b14, lb7, nb1) 22 Total (all out, 42.5 overs, 204 mins) 141 Fall of wickets: 1-59 (Crawley), 2-75 (Pope), 3-92 (Root), 4-96 (Lees), 5-98 (Stokes), 6-100 (Bairstow), 7-100 (Potts), 8-125 (Broad), 9-130 (Foakes), 10-141 (Parkinson) Bowling: Southee 14-3-55-4; Boult 13.

5-4-21-3; De Grandhomme 8-2-24-1 (1nb); Jamieson 7-3-20-2 New Zealand: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (capt), Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wkt), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult Match position: England lead by nine runs on first innings Note: Concussion substitute Matt Parkinson replaced the injured Jack Leach in England's XI Toss: New Zealand Umpires: Rod Tucker (AUS), Michael Gough (ENG)tv umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)

Related Topics

Injured Young Lead Conway Mitchell Anderson Colin De Grandhomme Paul Reiffel Rod Tucker Michael Gough TV All New Zealand

Recent Stories

First Hajj flight will depart from Islamabad on Mo ..

First Hajj flight will depart from Islamabad on Monday

16 minutes ago
 Federal govt withdraws police security of Imran Kh ..

Federal govt withdraws police security of Imran Khan

41 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka scores 73 runs after 25 balls in 2nd ODI

Sri Lanka scores 73 runs after 25 balls in 2nd ODI

56 minutes ago
 PAK Vs WI: PCB sets affordable ticket prices for f ..

PAK Vs WI: PCB sets affordable ticket prices for fans

2 hours ago
 CJP advises careful consideration for appointment ..

CJP advises careful consideration for appointment of NAB chairman

2 hours ago
 HEC directed to ensure transparency in overall ass ..

HEC directed to ensure transparency in overall assessment process: Senate told

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.